Water and sewer rate increases for Columbia will be considered in next city budget

In the coming months, water and sewer customers in the city could be seeing price increases on their monthly utility bills.

That is if rate increases for both services go into effect under the city’s proposed budget for next year.

"We're looking at a 4.75 percent increase this upcoming year...that's across the board," said Joey Jaco, who is the city’s director of engineering.

Officials say the proposed rate increase would largely affect consumers based on how much water they use. According to the water department, the average customer in Columbia uses about 6,000 gallons of water each month.

Officials say if the increase goes through the monthly bill for that consumer for water and sewer would inch up about $2.

On Thursday night the city hosted its first of what will be several ‘d rop in’ meetings for consumers to ask questions. Future ones are scheduled for the night of June 13, 2017, at city hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on June 20, 2017, at the same time and place.

City officials say all added revenue from the rate increase will go to support capital improvement projects in Columbia to support water, sewer and stormwater systems.

"It's a substantial effort that the city will be taking to make stormwater improvements in the system,” Jaco said, “improvements

we haven't been able to do in the past just because the budgets not there."

If you’d like to project how your water and sewer bill could change under the proposed rate increase, the city has a rate calculator available online.

