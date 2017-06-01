Water and sewer rate increases for Columbia will be considered in next city budget

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his travel ban blocking entry from six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
The search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood has ended.More >>
In the coming months water and sewer customers in the city could be seeing price increases on their monthly utility bills.More >>
Move over, RompHim - the latest fashion trend for men this summer is apparently short and lacy.More >>
