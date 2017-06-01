2 teens charged by Orangeburg deputies in string of crimes

Orangeburg deputies have arrested two teens in connection with they are calling a string of violent crimes.

“We have evidence linking one 15-year-old to an armed robbery at an area business where a victim’s vehicle was stolen and another individual with a burglary,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re also looking at other area crimes that may have been committed by these subjects.”

Jshuwa Morgan, 17, has been charged with first-degree burglary. On the request of the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Morgan’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge.

The 15-year-old, whose identity was released due to their age, is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, and first-degree burglary. No bond was given. The 15-year-old faces charges in connection with an armed robbery of a car outside of a St. Matthews Road restaurant on May 14.

Both Morgan and the 15-year-old are charged in connection with a home invasion that happened in the early morning hours of May 16.

Evidence was also found at the home invasion that may be linked to the theft of a Jeep that was reported stolen from a hotel less than a mile from the location of the armed robbery involving the 15-year-old.

Sheriff Ravenell says more charges are possible.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.