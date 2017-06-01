FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision involving moped blocks traffic on Bluff Rd.

A multi-vehicle accident involving a moped has blocked Bluff Road and diverted traffic onto I-77 Thursday evening.

According to CPD, the collision happened around 8:54 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a moped. CPD believes the moped was struck by one vehicle and caused the moped to hit another vehicle. The moped driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The collision is still under investigation by CPD's traffic unit. Commuters are urged to find another route.

