Are #LaceyShorts the new fashion trend for men?

Fashion-forward or just say no? (Source: Sparkie Baby Official/Instagram screenshot)

Move over, RompHim - the latest fashion trend for men this summer is apparently short and lacy.

Sparkie Baby Official posted on Instagram May 29 that the major look for men is Lacey Shorts.

That's right - lacey shorts. Shorts that look like doilies you put under tea cups at a tea party.

The new look is written with the post, "#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies, would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #malefashion."

A post shared by ZJ SPARKS!! ??D WILD ONE ???? (@sparkiebabyofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The trend comes just a few weeks after the rompers for men broke the internet and a slew of hilarious memes followed.

Commenters on the Instagram post, which features three men in pastel-colored shorts, white socks, and white shoes, are not impressed.

"Please tell me this isn't real. I just watched my man of a husband get dirtied up, working on my car," one woman wrote. "That...that was hot. I would have him admitted if he wore some pair of frilly shorts."

Of course, not everyone is feeling the idea.

While there is a place to purchase a RompHim for the summer, it isn't clear where the #LaceyShorts are available to be purchased - yet.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.