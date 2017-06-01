Columbia theaters offer $1 movies this summer!

A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
West Columbia city officials say they're still opposing the plan to fix one of state's most frustrating interchanges.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after he allegedly lured a 16-year-old girl he knew to leave her school Wednesday morning.More >>
What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.More >>
