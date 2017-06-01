Midlands man 'entices' teen with drugs and booze, sexually assaults her

A man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after he allegedly lured a 16-year-old girl he knew to leave her school Wednesday morning.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says Jeremy Adam Bowen, 37, "enticed" a teen from a Lexington County school and supplied her with drugs and alcohol.

After she was inebriated, Bowen allegedly sexually assaulted the teen at a location away from the school, deputies said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday and is back home with her family.

Bowen was arrested and is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.