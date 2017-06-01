Mmmm...Jelly Donut Oreos to hit shelves this weekend

The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.

The Jelly Donut Oreo will be released just in time for National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2 and will be exclusively sold at Walmart stores.

Walmart describes the cookie as, "It has a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center, and custard outer ring."

The cookie was the second-place winner in last year's Oreo's new flavor contest where they asked fans to submit their ideas.

Cookies and cream - which is essentially what an Oreo is - beat out Jelly Donut and Caramel Apple.

The cookies will be sold for $2.98 a pack and be displayed in pink boxes just like a dozen donuts.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.