Mmmm...Jelly Donut Oreos to hit shelves this weekend

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Walmart) (Source: Walmart)
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste. 

The Jelly Donut Oreo will be released just in time for National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2 and will be exclusively sold at Walmart stores. 

Walmart describes the cookie as, "It has a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center, and custard outer ring."

The cookie was the second-place winner in last year's Oreo's new flavor contest where they asked fans to submit their ideas. 

Cookies and cream - which is essentially what an Oreo is - beat out Jelly Donut and Caramel Apple. 

The cookies will be sold for $2.98 a pack and be displayed in pink boxes just like a dozen donuts. 

