Setzler named new boys soccer coach at Gilbert

Robby Setzler will now set his sights on building up boys soccer at a new program.
The former interim head coach at Brookland-Cayce has been named the new boys soccer coach at Gilbert.
Setzler took over the Bearcats program after Kevin Heise was suspended this past season. Setzler went on to guide B-C to the Lower State semifinals against Bluffton.
The Bearcats went 19-7 this season. Meanwhile, the Indians finished the year 11-9 this past year after falling to May River in the opening round of the playoffs.
