Multi-agency investigation leads to man, 38, charged with solicitation

A 38-year-old Columbia man has been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, Abdoulaye Omar Thiam is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor.

Thiam, the attorney general's office said, engaged in "sexually-explicit conversations" with someone he believed to be a minor.

The investigation brought together the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

If convicted, Thiam could face up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.