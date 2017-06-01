Car fire causing slight traffic issues on I-26 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Car fire causing slight traffic issues on I-26

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Fire officials are responding to a car fire on Interstate 26 that may cause some delays in the area.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, that car is parked off to the side of I-26 near mile marker 111, which is near the West Columbia and Lexington exit.

While traffic has not been shut down in that area, you're asked to keep an eye on the area if you're heading in that direction.

