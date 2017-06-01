Camden man considered "dangerous" by Sheriff convicted on federal weapon charge

A Camden man who was arrested by Kershaw County deputies with the help of a civilian bystander has been convicted on a federal weapon and ammunition charge.

Richard Herman Roach III, 28, of Camden, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A federal judge will decide on a sentence after reviewing court documents.

Roach was arrested in July 2016 by Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputies after they tried to pull him over for speeding on Highway 34. After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, Roach crashed the vehicle.

As the deputy approached the wreckage, Sheriff James Matthews says he saw Roach reaching for something under the front seat. Roach was not injured in the crash. The deputy pulled Roach from the vehicle, but Matthews says Roach struggled with the deputy. A civilian who was doing an observation ride-along in the deputy's car helped the deputy get Roach into handcuffs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a pistol under the front seat where Roach was reaching and a bag of marijuana in his pants.

As another deputy was driving Roach to the detention center, Matthews says Roach kicked open the rear door of the patrol vehicle and ran off. A K-9 unit captured him a short time later.

“He is a convicted felon caught with a gun," said Matthews after Roach's 2016 arrest. "He led deputies on a high speed pursuit. He fought and assaulted a deputy during his arrest and he escaped from a patrol car while in route to the jail. He did this while out on bond on an armed robbery and burglary charge. Our court system needs to finally take this thug off the street and lock him up for a significant amount of time.”

A previous federal conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and a state conviction for forgery prohibited Roach from possessing a gun. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

A sentencing date has not been set.

