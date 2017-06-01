Man charged with murder after brother's body turns up in burned home

An arrest has been made in connection with a fire that turned up a body inside a Richland County home.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, James Moses Thomas, 29, has been charged with murder and arson after Columbia Fire officials worked a house fire on Morninglo Lane on Wednesday.

Fire officials quickly discovered a body at the residence and turned the investigation over to the sheriff's department.

Investigators discovered the victim -- who has not yet been positively identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office -- is Thomas' brother. The victim, investigators said, had been beaten to death with a tire iron.

Officials believe Thomas and his brother got into an argument that turned deadly and Thomas then set the home on fire.

A bond hearing for Thomas has been set for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.