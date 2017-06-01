Dozens of cats, kittens take over woman's house as rescue works to save them all

Animal rescuers say dozens of cats and at least 30 kittens have overtaken an Orangeburg County home.

Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition says a kindhearted woman rescued a pregnant cat during the midst of Hurricane Matthew last October. Now, that one pregnant cat has blossomed into multiple generations of offspring.

"This senior lady is trying to feed and care for all of these cats and kittens in the summer heat and with very limited resources,” the rescue wrote in a news release. "This is a kindhearted person who is now in a situation she can no longer control but she cannot emotionally deal with the thought of any of them being euthanized and she needs help to try and save them and stop the population growth."

The group says the Orangeburg County Animal Control is helping to neuter as many of the male cats as it can, but they are also doing what they can to solve the problem. However, the group is short on funds.

"We are reaching out to all cat lovers, animal lovers, other rescues and all compassionate people to come together and help this precious lady and all the cats she is trying to save," the rescue wrote.

The group is asking for donations at its website or by mail to Second Chance, P.O. Box 1446, Orangeburg, SC, 29116. Designate any funds for the "Cat Colony."

