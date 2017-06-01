West Columbia City Council opposed to interstate proposal

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has hit the halfway point on its number one priority, the Carolina Crossroads project.

West Columbia city officials say they're still opposing the plan to fix one of state's most frustrating interchanges.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking at ways to alleviate traffic at the I-20 126 East-West Connector Directional Interchange, commonly known as Malfunction Junction.

Last year City Council passed a resolution against the proposed interchange stating it will negatively impact the residents, businesses and riverbanks in West Columbia.

A SCDOT plan includes the construction of connector routes that would cut through several West Columbia neighborhoods including Quail Hollow, Gates of Quail Hollow, Quail Hollow Village, Westover Acres, and River's Edge.



According to a statement released by the city Wednesday, council stated SCDOT did not consult the city leaders in planning and has created the options without their input. City officials are encouraging residents and businesses to reach out to SCDOT to voice their concerns about the plans.

Here's a portion of the statement:

City Council continues to urge SCDOT to find a solution that does not destroy homes or relocate families on the West Columbia side of the riverbanks. SCDOT has not consulted the City of West Columbia in planning and has created the options without input from the City. The City of West Columbia has attended public meetings held by SCDOT and made SCDOT aware of the detrimental impact to well-established residential areas that could be eliminated or compromised by the proposed interchange.

