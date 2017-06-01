Opposition to 'Malfunction Junction' proposal rises, plan would take hundreds of homes

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has hit the halfway point on its number one priority, the Carolina Crossroads project.

A proposed connector between I-126, I-26 and I-20 would go through several West Columbia neighborhoods. (Source: SCDOT)

West Columbia city officials say they're still opposing the plan to fix one of state's most frustrating interchanges.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking at ways to improve traffic flow in and around the I-20, I-26, I-126 corridor, commonly known as 'Malfunction Junction.'

Fixing the traffic issues in the corridor, which was developed in the 50s and 60s and improved in the 70s and 80s, is the number one priority for the state department of transportation.

In October, DOT officials held a public meeting to get public input on dozens of alternatives to the 'Carolina Crossroads' corridor, including reconstructing key interchanges and widening or building additional roadways to alleviate congestion in the main corridor.

Last year City Council passed a resolution against a proposed connector through the city stating it will negatively impact the residents, businesses and riverbanks in West Columbia.

The SCDOT plan includes the construction of connector routes between I-126, I-26 and I-20 that would cut through several West Columbia neighborhoods including Quail Hollow, Gates of Quail Hollow, Quail Hollow Village, Westover Acres, and River's Edge.

According to a statement released by the city on Wednesday, council stated SCDOT did not consult the city leaders in planning and has created the options without their input. City officials are encouraging residents and businesses to reach out to SCDOT to voice their concerns about the plans.

Here's a portion of the statement:

City Council continues to urge SCDOT to find a solution that does not destroy homes or relocate families on the West Columbia side of the riverbanks. SCDOT has not consulted the City of West Columbia in planning and has created the options without input from the City. The City of West Columbia has attended public meetings held by SCDOT and made SCDOT aware of the detrimental impact to well-established residential areas that could be eliminated or compromised by the proposed interchange.

The next public meeting is expected to take place this summer.

