2017 Hurricane Season starts Thursday

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday June 1st and is forecast to be more active than the past few years according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Here’s what to expect for the 2017 season:

11 to 17 named storms – (Including Tropical Storm Arlene in April)

5 to 9 Hurricanes.

2 to 4 Major Hurricanes

(Average is 12 named storms, 6 Hurricanes and 3 Major Hurricanes)

One reason perhaps for an above average year expected is a weak El Niño and above normal sea-surface temperatures across the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean.

A stronger El Niño usually suppresses storm development due to increased wind shear. This does not allow the storm to become a powerful storm.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic begins June 1st and ends November 30th However, storms can form outside the season such as this year with Tropical Storm Arlene, that storm formed in April.

