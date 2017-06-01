No injuries in Columbia house fire

The Richland County Fire Marshal is looking into what sparked a fire at a home Wednesday night on Sawgrass Court in the Woodlands Glen Subdivision.

The fire happened some time after 9 p.m. No one was hurt.

Two adults were displaced.

FinalUpdate:scene under control 2 adults displaced house & 3 vehicles damaged $250k in damages RC Fire Marshal investigating cause #scnews pic.twitter.com/cG8eb5UWia — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) June 1, 2017

In addition to the home, three vehicles were also damaged in the fire. Damage is estimated at $250,000

