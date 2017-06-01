No injuries in Columbia house fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No injuries in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Fire Marshal is looking into what sparked a fire at a home Wednesday night on Sawgrass Court in the Woodlands Glen Subdivision.

The fire happened some time after 9 p.m. No one was hurt.

Two adults were displaced.

In addition to the home, three vehicles were also damaged in the fire. Damage is estimated at $250,000

