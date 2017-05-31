Kickoff time set for Carolina, Missouri

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- South Carolina and Missouri will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, according to multiple reports originating from the SEC Meetings in Destin, Fla.

It is the second game of the season for the Gamecocks and the second that will be played away from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Head coach Will Muschamp will begin his second season playing in Charlotte in the Belk Kickoff Classic against N.C. State at Bank of America Stadium at 3 p.m.

South Carolina has won three of the five games since Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference, including a 31-21 victory over the Tigers last season at Williams-Brice Stadium. Missouri did take the last game played in the "Show Me State" winning 24-10.

