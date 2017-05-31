Columbia church members shocked by associate pastor's arrest in connection to Finlay Park murder

Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
The congregation of one church in the city is now left with many questions as one of the men members look to for guidance is now facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A Swansea man is wanted in the shooting death of a man on Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Search and rescue crews continued their search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood on Tuesday.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
For more than 15 years, one woman has been dedicated to making sure the needs of homeless children and families in the Fairfield County School District are always met.More >>
