Church members shocked by associate pastor's arrest in connection to fatal shooting

A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Multiple students were placed under arrest Wednesday morning after a large fight broke out at TL Hanna High School according to a spokesman for the school district. On Thursday, three of the students appeared in bond court after being charged as adults.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday June 1st and is forecast to be more active than the past few years according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).More >>
President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.More >>
An investigation into a shooting between Newberry Police Department officers and a suspect in a small neighborhood in downtown Newberry continues, but police now say they've been called to that area several times in the past several weeks.More >>
West Columbia city officials say they're still opposing the plan to fix one of state's most frustrating interchanges.More >>
