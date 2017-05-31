Suspect, victim named in Lexington Co. murder

A Swansea man is wanted in the shooting death of a man on Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Jeremy Antonio Williams, 22, is wanted for murder following a shooting on South Hampton Road which led to the death of Derrick James Jones, 35, of Lexington.

Deputies responded to South Hampton Road near Red Bank around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday to find Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. Jones died on the way to the hospital.

Sheriff Jay Koon says Williams should be considered armed and dangerous and more charges are expected against him in connection with this crime.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about where Williams might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

