Fight at social club leads to judge's suspension

A magistrate has been suspended by the state supreme court for 45 days after being accused getting into a fight.

According to court records, Newberry County Magistrate Judge Gordon Johnson, Sr. and another person got into an argument that turned physical on Feb. 9 at a meeting of the Newberry Cotillion Club.

Both Johnson and the other person involved suffered minor injuries.

In issuing the suspension, the court said Johnson failed to meet the standards of the code of judicial conduct.

The statement did not say what prompted the fight at the club that traditionally holds formal balls for young women.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.