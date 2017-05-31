Eye gouging, head-butting fight at cotillion club leads to judge's suspension

A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
The family credits the 5-year-old and God for saving their lives after two of them and a friend fell into the lake.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy.More >>
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
A magistrate has been suspended by the state supreme court for 45 days after being accused getting into a fight.More >>
Multiple students were placed under arrest Wednesday morning after a large fight broke out at TL Hanna High School according to a spokesman for the school district. On Thursday, three of the students appeared in bond court after being charged as adults.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday June 1st and is forecast to be more active than the past few years according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.More >>
