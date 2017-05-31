Eye gouging, head-butting fight at cotillion club leads to judge's suspension

A magistrate has been suspended by the state supreme court for 45 days after being accused getting into a fight.

According to court records, Newberry County Magistrate Judge Gordon Johnson, Sr. and another person got into an argument that turned physical on Feb. 9 at a meeting of the Newberry Cotillion Club.

According to the incident report from the Newberry Police Department, the victim told police Johnson said something that offended him, sparking a heated response that caused the assault.

"At that moment, Mr. Johnson jumped out of his seat and began assaulting him by head butting him, hitting him with his fist, and trying to gouge his eyes out," the report said.

The report goes further and says Johnson and the victim had to be pried apart by others in the area and the victim "grabbed Mr. Johnson by his genitals in hopes that it would help him get him off of him."

Both Johnson and the other person involved suffered minor injuries.

In issuing the suspension, the court said Johnson failed to meet the standards of the code of judicial conduct.

The statement did not say what prompted the fight at the club that traditionally holds formal balls for young women.

