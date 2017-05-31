Clemson announces two more kickoff times for football schedule

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to Rece Davis after Clemson defeats Alabama for the National Championship om Tampa. (Source: WIS) CLEMSON, SC (WIS) -
The first night game at Death Valley will come early for the Clemson Tigers.
The 2017 national champions announced the kickoff times for their second and third regular-season contests.
Following their season opener against Kent State, Clemson welcomes Auburn to Memorial Stadium on September 9 for a primetime kickoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The following week, Clemson will play their first road game in Louisville to face Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals at 3:30 on September 16.
Times for Clemson's remaining games on the schedule will be announced at a later time.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.