New poll, ad highlight the race for Congress in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District

As the special election to fill former Congressman Mick Mulvaney's seat nears, candidates continue to blaze the campaign trail.

Democrat Candidate Archie Parnell boasts a new internal poll, showing the gap between candidates has narrowed. His latest advertisement is also garnering attention, gaining clicks, views, and retweets online.

On Wednesday, Parnell gloated over its success, as he announced his former Democratic opponent Alexis Frank's endorsement.

In the video, Parnell portrays well-known actor Kevin Spacey's part as Congressman Frank Underwood, from Gaffney, in the popular Netflix series "House of Cards."

Parnell quotes lines from the show, like, "Shake with your right hand, but hold a rock with your left." He also adds a couple of his own, saying, "The President of the United States fired the FBI director. That actually happened."

Parnell says the goal was to show his campaign is aware of what's happening in the world, but can also have fun and resonate with potential voters.

But Republican Candidate Ralph Norman's team is confident the district will remain red, that the new internal poll and recently released ad won't sway voters.

The poll, conducted by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, has Parnell now down by 10 points to Norman, instead of the 16 shown in March. It found Democrats are more interested in voting in the election.

“We too have internal polling, but we’re confident in our numbers and we’re confident that as election day moves forward, our lead will continue to grow," Norman campaign staffer RJ May said. “It appears that Mr. Parnell is going to be using gimmicks to

run from his radical record."

May would not address any specific comments in the ad, explaining it's not the campaign's policy to comment on ads that run on social media but not paid to run on television.

On Wednesday, Norman spent the day traveling throughout the district, speaking with potential voters. He gathered with farmers in Chester County for lunch, along with former Republican Candidate Chad Connelly, who now endorses Norman.

His former Republican opponent Tommy Pope has yet to endorse Norman.

“I want to hear how I can help because it’s more than just votes. I mean, that comes to everybody," Norman said. "I’m going to face that, but it’s also about how I can bridge South Carolina with Washington."

Parnell spoke to supporters on his plans to hold President Donald Trump accountable, if elected, when asked about his comments on President Trump featured in his ad.

“There needs to be someone who stands up to Trump tooth and nail when he does things wrong," Parnell said.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, June 20.

