Columbia appears on list of cities to visit before they get too cool

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Don't let hipsters ruin a good city like Columbia before you can fully enjoy it, the travel and entertainment website Thrillist says. 

The popular website published a list of the "8 American cities you should visit before they're too popular," and the capital city is one of those listed. 

Their reasons, summarized, are: 

Other cities on the list include: 

  • Houston, TX 
  • Chattanooga, TN 
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN 
  • Vieques Island, Puerto Rico 
  • Boise, ID
  • San Marcos, TX 
  • Charlotte, NC 

And if you're ever looking for attractions and events that capture the spirit of what Columbia has to offer, you can visit Palmetto Weekend for more! 

