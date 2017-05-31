Foul play a possibility after body found in home following fire

Richland County sheriff's investigators are currently looking at foul play as a possibility after a body was found following a fire at a residence.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Columbia Fire Department arrived at a home on Morninglo Lane just before noon Wednesday. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located what appeared to be a body and immediately called the sheriff's department.

Deputies arrived just a bit after noon and began their investigation.

Richland County investigators are currently in the preliminary stages of this investigation and is currently treating the incident as foul play," Richland County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis said in a statement.

No other details have been made available.

