Family of missing Midlands man want answers in his disappearance a year later

The mother of Taylor Johnson, who has been missing for almost a month, says she is desperate to find out what happened to her son. (SOURCE: WISTV)

Wednesday marks one year since a Gilbert man went missing.

Lexington County deputies say 22-year-old Taylor Johnson was last seen walking along Pond Branch Road on May 31, 2016. Officials say Taylor was headed to his girlfriend's house but never showed up.

His family is still asking for the public's help this morning.

In an interview with WIS in June 2016, Taylor’s mother, Missy Johnson, says she hopes that sharing her story will lead to answers, not only for her but for Taylor’s three children.

"I guess a mother’s first reaction because I haven't seen my son, is that he's passed away,” Missy said.

Deputies say if you have any information about Taylor’s disappearance, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

