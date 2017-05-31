Dominic Brown joined WIS-TV as chief meteorologist in June 2017.

If there’s one thing that most people want to know about Dominic, it’s about his name. Don’t let the spelling fool you. It’s a family name. Dominic was named after his dad. But the best way to remember his name is to think of Dennis “The Menace.” Really! You’ll have it in no time.

Dominic is from the Peach State, born and reared in suburban Atlanta in a town called Locust Grove. He received his Master of Science in Geosciences/Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. Before arriving at MSU, Dominic received his Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast News from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Dominic joins WIS-TV after spending five years as meteorologist at WTKR-TV, the CBS affiliate in Hampton Roads, VA. He was the station's first black meteorologist. While at WTKR, Dominic tracked several major weather events to affect Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, deadly tornado outbreak in Virginia in February 2016 and a deadly tornado along the Virginia Eastern Shore in 2014.

Dominic began his career at WCTI-TV, the ABC affiliate in Eastern North Carolina. He was the first black meteorologist in that station’s history as well. Dominic spent more than four years as weekend meteorologist/weekday reporter, being on the front line of many weather events, including Hurricane Irene in 2011 and one of the worst tornado outbreaks in the state’s history on April 16 that same year.

He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society (AMS). In fact, he is honored to hold the prestigious AMS Television Seal of Approval. Dominic is also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

When Dominic is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, friends and frat brothers, going to the movies, working out, watching sports, and cheering on his Georgia and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

