Family of child killed by tree branch in Midlands park settles lawsuit

The family of a 3-year-old Irmo boy killed after a tree branch fell on him during a church picnic has settled a lawsuit against the town of Irmo.

According to Wesley Peel, the attorney for the family of Jacoby Latta, the family will receive a settlement of $3.6 million after Latta's death in 2014.

In late May 2014, Jacoby Latta was playing at Irmo Community Park during a church picnic when he was struck in the head by a falling tree limb. He suffered a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury and died just hours later in the hospital, according to court documents.

The family said it has suffered mental shock, psychological trauma, and funeral and medical expenses from the loss of a child -- all because the town and others were allegedly negligent.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.