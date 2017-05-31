VIDEO TOUR: Richland Library's newly renovated first level - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

VIDEO TOUR: Richland Library's newly renovated first level

(Source: Richland Library) (Source: Richland Library)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The transformation at Richland Library's Main location on Assembly Street continues. Starting on Tuesday, May 30, staff are unveiling the recently renovated and reconfigured First Level.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend take you on a tour here.

