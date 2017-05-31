SC Appeals Court affirms previous ruling in Stand Your Ground case

The South Carolina Court of Appeals has affirmed a previous ruling that upheld the state's "stand your ground" defense in a case involving the shooting death of a teenager in 2010.

Shannon Scott claimed he was acting in defense of his family when he fired shots into a vehicle passing his home on Bonner Avenue. The man claimed the it was one of two vehicles carrying people who had followed his daughter and her friends home after an altercation at a party.

17-year-old Darrell Niles was killed. Scott was charged with murder but was later cleared of the charge in 2013 after arguing under the state's Castle Doctrine.

The decision was appealed to the state circuit court, which upheld the decision.

"When the Defendant fired the shot, he reasonably believed he was being attacked with deadly force directed at his home. There is absolutely no requirement that the defendant wait to be attacked by those that instigated the deadly circumstances. The Legislature intended that the defendant should not have to wait to be fired upon," the court concluded.

This month the South Carolina Court of Appeals affirmed the decision as modified. Click here to read the document related to the decision.

"The circuit court did not err in finding Scott immune from prosecution..." the judges concluded.

