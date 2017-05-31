Five SC students gearing up for National Spelling Bee glory

Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
The transformation at Richland Library's Main location on Assembly Street continues. Starting on Tuesday, May 30, staff are unveiling the recently renovated and reconfigured First Level.More >>
The transformation at Richland Library's Main location on Assembly Street continues. Starting on Tuesday, May 30, staff are unveiling the recently renovated and reconfigured First Level.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has affirmed a previous ruling that upheld the state's "stand your ground" defense in a case involving the shooting death of a teenager in 2010.More >>
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has affirmed a previous ruling that upheld the state's "stand your ground" defense in a case involving the shooting death of a teenager in 2010.More >>
It's that time of year again. Suddenly, you're taking a little closer look at the way you spell millennium or maybe even Chihuahua.More >>
It's that time of year again. Suddenly, you're taking a little closer look at the way you spell millennium or maybe even Chihuahua.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man was shot while attempting to break into a family member's house in Pelion Tuesday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man was shot while attempting to break into a family member's house in Pelion Tuesday morning.More >>