Five SC students gearing up for National Spelling Bee glory

It's that time of year again. Suddenly, you're taking a little closer look at the way you spell millennium or maybe even Chihuahua.

Why? Well, there are kids and pre-teens that spell better than you on television. That's right! The E.W. Scripps National Spelling Bee has begun and five South Carolinians are heading to the competition of a lifetime.

Langley Vernon -- Anderson, SC

Alia Abou Dakka -- Myrtle Beach, SC

Adom Appiah -- Spartanburg, SC

Abby Richburg -- Manning, SC

Brent Earl Ebarle -- Charleston, SC

In the history of the event, no South Carolinian has ever been the last speller standing. We wish all five of these bright young folks well!

