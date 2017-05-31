My Take: WIS salutes the Columbia Urban League

The Columbia Urban League celebrates 50 years of service to our community this week.

Founded in 1967 at the height of the civil rights movement, the Urban league was the go-to-place for compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Since that time, The Urban League has been a strong voice for equality for Columbia’s African American community. Additionally, the Urban League provides an avenue for people to launch their careers. One great benefit to the community has been the Urban League’s summer job program, which has helped thousands find a career path to success.

J.T. McLawhorn, Jr. has been president and CEO of the Columbia Urban League for 38 years and had this to say about being honored for the organization’s civic contributions: "The Columbia Urban League has been a progressive leader in promoting civility and working with diverse groups to find common ground for improving the quality of life for all citizens.?

WIS salutes the Columbia Urban League and their commitment to civic advocacy, job growth and providing opportunity in Columbia’s African American communities. For fifty years, the Columbia Urban League has been Empowering Communities and Changing Lives. WIS congratulates President McLawhorn and the Urban League on their remarkable achievements in our community for “One Mission; One Purpose; One Urban League.”

