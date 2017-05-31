Deputies: man shot while burglarizing relative's house

A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man was shot while attempting to break into a family member's house in Pelion Tuesday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man was shot while attempting to break into a family member's house in Pelion Tuesday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump's offer to world leaders to call him directly on his cellphone breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of presidential communications.More >>
President Donald Trump's offer to world leaders to call him directly on his cellphone breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of presidential communications.More >>
Developers of the BullStreet site say they are planning to build a facility for active senior citizens. The announcement was made Wednesday morning.More >>
Developers of the BullStreet site say they are planning to build a facility for active senior citizens. The announcement was made Wednesday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>