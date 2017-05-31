Deputies: man shot while burglarizing relative's house

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man was shot while attempting to break into a family member's house in Pelion Tuesday morning.

Deputies say 34-year-old Tommy Lee Hively of Swansea was shot as he tried to break into the home on Fort Ridge Trail. Hively was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and then arrested.

Investigators have not released information about the person who shot Hively.

Sheriff's deputies are working with Pelion Police in the investigation. A burglary charge is pending against Hively.

