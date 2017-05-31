Police need help identifying man in armed robbery in Camden

Police in Camden have released photos of an armed robbery at a Title Max hoping someone can identify the man.

The robbery occurred on May 25 at about 1:25 p.m. at the TitleMax on West DeKalb Street.

Photos of the man are attached to this story. He is described as black, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize the man in the photos or if you know anything about this robbery, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372), text TIPSC plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

