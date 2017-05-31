Suspect in shooting involving Newberry officer identified; SLED investigating

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.

Thom Berry with SLED said the agency was called to investigate the shooting just after midnight Wednesday in Newberry. Berry said Newberry Police officers heard gunshots near the corner of Drayton Street and Oneal and upon responding, found a man, identified as 41-year-old Glenn Boris, with a gun.

The initial information is that Boris shot at officers, who returned fire and wounded him.

Berry said Boris was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The officers were not injured.

Newberry's Police Chief Roy McClurkin says the officers had been patrolling the area because of several recent shootings.

Chief McClurkin tells WIS he's relieved the officers are okay and they will continue to patrol the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

People in the neighborhood tell me lots of recent shootings... "mostly kids." That's why police were patrolling the area. @wis10 — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) May 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.