SLED investigating shooting involving officer in Newberry

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.

Thom Berry with SLED says the agency was called to investigate the shooting at about midnight Wednesday in Newberry. Berry says a suspect was injured in a shooting by an officer and taken to a hospital.

There is no word on the suspect's condition. No other details regarding the location and the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

WIS is working to get more information.

