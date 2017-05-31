Developers announce senior living complex at BullStreet

Columbia’s BullStreet project takes another big step forward on Wednesday.More >>
A Greenville developer has announced plans to build 28 town homes in the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street.
Construction and renovation crews have begun work on renovating a historic building at the Commons at BullStreet.
Columbia's Commons at BullStreet property is about to have a religious experience. Leaders of the Downtown Church, a Presbyterian congregation currently based at 701 Whaley, plan to relocate to the former Department of Mental Health campus.
The next phase in redevelopment of Columbia's sprawling Bull Street property is now beginning after the opening of Spirit Communications Park.
President Donald Trump's offer to world leaders to call him directly on his cellphone breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of presidential communications.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
In a "House of Cards" themed ad that uses the same opening theme music, dramatic shots and lighting effects, Democrat Archie Parnell contrasts himself with the conniving, drawling Frank Underwood.
Developers of the BullStreet site say they are planning to build a facility for active senior citizens. The announcement was made Wednesday morning.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting involving a Newberry Police officer overnight.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block South Hampton Road.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.
