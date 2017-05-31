Developers announce senior living complex at BullStreet

The next phase in redevelopment of Columbia's sprawling Bull Street property is now beginning after the opening of Spirit Communications Park.

Columbia’s Commons at BullStreet property is about to have a religious experience. Leaders of the Downtown Church, a Presbyterian congregation currently based at 701 Whaley, plan to relocate to the former Department of Mental Health campus.

Construction and renovation crews have begun work on renovating a historic building at the Commons at BullStreet.

A Greenville developer has announced plans to build 28 town homes in the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street.

Developers of the BullStreet site say they are planning to build a facility for active senior citizens.

The announcement of Merrill Gardens was made Wednesday morning.

Developers from Charleston and Seattle, WA are working together on the senior community that will include independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments at the former State Mental Hospital on Bull Street.

The community will be built near the third base line of Spirit Communications Park, off Gregg Street and Freed Drive. It will include 196 units, a rooftop deck and a sports bar and pub. Construction will begin later in 2017. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed and ready for occupation in 2019.

"The Bull Street project has allowed us to fulfill our vision of providing seniors with an active and authentic lifestyle in a community in which they are already familiar," said Clayton Mozingo, Principal and CEO of Second Fifty Communities. He continued, "In partnership with the Hughes Development team, highlighting the rich Columbia landscape as the backdrop of this site has been an exciting experience given the positive change in the area."

The project will be a joint development of Pillar Properties of Seattle, Washington, its sister company, Merrill Gardens, and Second Fifty Communities of Charleston, South Carolina. The companies also are developing Merrill Gardens at Carolina Park in Mt. Pleasant.

Piece by piece, developers have been working on building on the Bull Street site, which includes 181 acres at the intersection of Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue.

“These apartments will be the best located senior housing units in Columbia. The addition of Merrill Gardens fits our vision for BullStreet perfectly, allowing us to provide living opportunities for all age groups” said Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corp. and master developer for BullStreet. “We are creating a dense urban environment that reflects the diversity and rich character of our city, which is very important to us. We found the best, most experienced companies in the country to incorporate vibrant, interconnected senior living into the neighborhood.”

In April, a developer announced plans to build 28 townhomes at the site.

