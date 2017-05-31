Light rain in parts of Midlands Wednesday morning

Light rain will cross the area Wednesday morning for a few hours, and then taper off around late morning.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s
The storm chance slightly increases at the end of the week and the weekend, as a front and an upper level disturbance moves through the area. The storms that are produced may say just below severe limits but, still produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.
Friday and the Weekend: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of widely scattered storms, highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.