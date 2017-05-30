Former Gamecocks assistant Botkin leaving SC State program

Kirk Botkin is headed to the Lone Star State.

The former South Carolina State assistant coach will be heading to Texas to coach high school football, according to Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough.

Botkin was SC State’s defensive coordinator for one season. Under his guidance, the Bulldogs produced two first-team all-conference linebackers in Darius Leonard and Dayshawn Taylor. With Botkin’s help, South Carolina State also finished the year tied with North Carolina A&T as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s top scoring defense surrendering an average of 23.1 points per game.

Prior to his short stint in the Garden City, Botkin spent five years at USC as a linebackers coach under head coach Steve Spurrier. During his time in Columbia, the Gamecocks were 43-21 which included three 11-2 seasons from 2011-14.

Botkin is originally from Baytown, Texas. He previously began his coaching career at Robert E. Lee High.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.