Announcement coming Wednesday about BullStreet development - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Announcement coming Wednesday about BullStreet development

By Jack Kuenzie, Reporter
Connect
Source: The Moore Company Source: The Moore Company
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia’s BullStreet project takes another big step forward on Wednesday.

As we’ve previously reported, site work has been underway to create space for a housing complex aimed at so-called “active” senior citizens.

On Wednesday, developers are expected to release specifics about the new units.

Early last month, a source familiar with work on the former State Hospital property told us the complex will be located near Gregg Street and Freed Drive - not far from the third base side of Spirit Communications Park. 

RELATED: Check out renderings of BullStreet.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly