Announcement coming Wednesday about BullStreet development

The next phase in redevelopment of Columbia's sprawling Bull Street property is now beginning after the opening of Spirit Communications Park.

New phase of Bull Street development set to begin

Columbia’s Commons at BullStreet property is about to have a religious experience. Leaders of the Downtown Church, a Presbyterian congregation currently based at 701 Whaley, plan to relocate to the former Department of Mental Health campus.

Construction and renovation crews have begun work on renovating a historic building at the Commons at BullStreet.

The Ensor Building is now being renovated. (Source: Flock and Rally)

A Greenville developer has announced plans to build 28 town homes in the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street.

Columbia’s BullStreet project takes another big step forward on Wednesday.

As we’ve previously reported, site work has been underway to create space for a housing complex aimed at so-called “active” senior citizens.

On Wednesday, developers are expected to release specifics about the new units.

Early last month, a source familiar with work on the former State Hospital property told us the complex will be located near Gregg Street and Freed Drive - not far from the third base side of Spirit Communications Park.

