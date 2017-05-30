1 dead following shooting on South Hampton Road

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block South Hampton Road Tuesday evening.

First responders arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. One male was shot and died on the way to the hospital.

CSI is processing the scene and potential evidence as detectives interview witnesses.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.