Man dies after falling out of truck on Broad River Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating how a man died after he fell from his pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a man was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup truck and traveling from Broad River Road onto the I-20 westbound entrance ramp when the driver's side door opened and he fell out, sustaining injuries.

An ambulance transported the driver to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where he died of his injuries. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating the incident at this time.

