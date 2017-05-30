Racing toward forever: Midlands couple get engaged at Jailbreak 5K

A Midlands couple will always remember this year's Jailbreak 5K in Lexington Co.

The road race had several participants, but for Kristin Weaver and Ian Loughlin, May 27 will be the day he proposed at the finish line.

Loughlin finished the race before she did, and as she approached the end, a number of supporters were there with pink signs saying "Will you marry me?"

Weaver naturally said yes.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department tweeted the good news the day of the race.

"They may have crossed the Jailbreak 5K finish line, but it's the start of something new for these two!" the tweet said.

Weaver continued to express her love of her new fiance and the surprise on her own Facebook page Sunday.

She wrote:

To say that yesterday was the best day of my life so far would be an understatement (second only to the day Ian and his friends ambushed me at Kaminsky's for the first time). Thank you to everyone who went out of their way to make this day so special for us. Every word (text or call!) of encouragement and every person who put their day on hold to spend time with us means the world to both of us, and we couldn't be happier or feel more loved. Ian is everything I ever wanted, and everything I thought I'd never have, so the huge support system we've acquired over the past year is something I'll forever be thankful for. If there's this much celebration of the engagement I can't imagine what the wedding is gonna look like!

Kristen said she was blindsided by the proposal, despite hearing rumors about Ian having a ring.

"When we first started dating he said he'd never run races with me, but he'd wait at the finish line for me to cross," Weaver said. "A little over a year later he's done 15 races with me lol so it was an absolutely perfect way for him to propose. He wasn't lying when he said he'd be waiting at the finish line."

Congratulations to Kristin and Ian!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.