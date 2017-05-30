Midlands man arrested for fatally shooting son-in-law

A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his son-in-law Monday night.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says that Steven Lee Atwell Sr., 62, of Leesville, recklessly discharged his .44 Magnum handgun at his home, striking 21-year-old Johnathan Corbitt, of Lexington.

“Atwell pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The one bullet left in the gun’s cylinder was fired and struck the victim in the upper body.”

Atwell is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $55,000 bond.

