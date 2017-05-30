Woman's gut feeling about caregiver leads to strange encounter, investigation

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
Columbia police have made progress in an effort to identify a suspect in a rare fatal shooting in the city’s Finlay Park.More >>
Columbia police have made progress in an effort to identify a suspect in a rare fatal shooting in the city’s Finlay Park.More >>
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion.More >>
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.More >>
A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his son-in-law Monday night.More >>
A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his son-in-law Monday night.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.More >>
It could be months before a facility that helps caregivers of people with chronic illnesses will be able to re-open.More >>
It could be months before a facility that helps caregivers of people with chronic illnesses will be able to re-open.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >>
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >>