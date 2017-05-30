Progress made, witness comes forward in fatal Finlay Park shooting investigation

A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >>
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >>
South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >>
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >>
Search and rescue crews continued their search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood on Tuesday.More >>
Search and rescue crews continued their search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood on Tuesday.More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana has been laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.More >>
A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana has been laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.More >>