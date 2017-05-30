Man dressed as woman in long black dress robs bank

Columbia police have made progress in an effort to identify a suspect in a rare fatal shooting in the city’s Finlay Park.More >>
Columbia police have made progress in an effort to identify a suspect in a rare fatal shooting in the city’s Finlay Park.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
The laser cannons used in the epic space battles of the “Star Wars” films could now be coming to battlefields on earth, thanks to research from two Clemson University engineers.More >>
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >>
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >>
South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >>
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >>
Search and rescue crews continued their search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood on Tuesday.More >>
Search and rescue crews continued their search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood on Tuesday.More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>