Man dressed as woman in long black dress robs bank

The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery, but it's the disguise the suspect is wearing that has made things a little difficult for investigators.

According to police, the man 5'7', 165-pound black male entered the Bank of America on West Main Street around 10:50 a.m.

However, according to police, that man was disguised as a woman, complete with long black dress, a multi-color head cover, and sunglasses.

The man then presented the teller with a note demanding money and threatened to hurt the teller if she did not comply.

The teller complied, and the man left the bank with an unknown amount of money.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

