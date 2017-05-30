Former Gamecocks QB Shaw waived by Chicago Bears

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw has been waived by the Chicago Bears, according to reports.

Chicago Bears Radio Network sideline reporter Zach Zaidman said the Bears had released the former Gamecocks QB, who missed all of last season due to a broken leg he suffered during a preseason game.

NFL Insider Ian Rapaport said Shaw was waived to make room for the Bears' free agent signing of former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz.

Shaw released a brief statement on Twitter.

I'm grateful for my time as a Bear. Lot of good men in the locker room & organization that I enjoyed working w/. Excited for new beginnings! — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) May 30, 2017

Shaw had previously played backup quarterback to Johnny Manziel for the Cleveland Browns before he was waived.

No word on if any teams could pick him up.

